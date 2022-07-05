 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free event Sunday at Hitchcock House

Underground Railroad station survives in Lewis

Staff Photo/Lindsay Blake - Reverend George Hitchcock built this house in 1856 when he moved to Lewis and helped hide fugitive slaves during the Underground Railroad. The house is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Friends of Hitchcock will present another free program on Sunday, July 10.

"Missives of the Civil War" will be provided by Kevin and Patricia Kimle from Ames, Iowa. They are the authors of the book “The Only Free Road,” a historical fiction novel about the Underground Railroad. The Hitchcock House is included in the story about escaping freedom seekers.

The Kimles will appear in period dress and read letters that might have been written by wives and husbands during the Civil War.

The program will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be available. There will be no charge. Bring your lawn chair and join in the big red barn.

The House will be available for tours from 1 to 2 p.m., and again after the program.

The Hitchcock House is located at 63788 567th Lane in Lewis, Iowa.

