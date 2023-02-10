Cookie booths

Arboretum Village, 1751 Madison Ave. — Wednesday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bass Pro Shop, 2901 Bass Pro Drive — Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.; Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Feb. 19, noon to 4 p.m.; Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Feb. 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Bomgaars, 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd. — Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4 to 8 p.m.; Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buck Snort Restaurant, 25 Scott St. — Feb. 22, 5 to 8 p.m.

Family Fare, 1801 Valley View Drive — Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 1 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fareway, 310 McKenzie Ave. — Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.

Hobby Lobby, 3512 Metro Drive — Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 1 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 25, 1 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Legends Café, 501 S. Main St. — Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon; Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to noon

Sam’s Club, 3221 Manawa Centre Drive — Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Feb. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway — Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 3231 S. 24th St. — Friday, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ulta, 3502 Metro Drive — Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Feb. 18, 12:30 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 25, noon to 5 p.m.

Walgreens, 2508 W. Broadway — Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart, 3201 Manawa Centre Drive — Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart, 1800 N. 16th St. — Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.