It’s cookie time!
Girl Scouts across the country are selling their special varieties, and cookie booths will pop up at many local businesses this weekend and in the weeks ahead. Girl Scout cookie season officially runs from Feb. 1 through March 26.
“It’s a really exciting time for Girl Scouts,” said Samie Swinton, director of communications for Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, which serves 14,000 girls across 64 counties in Iowa, two in South Dakota and Dakota County in Nebraska. “They love the excitement the general public has about the program. For these few months, it’s the No. 1 selling cookie in America.
“The cookie sale is something that supports the Girl Scout troops, and all the proceeds stay 100% local.”
It also helps the girls learn valuable skills, such as customer service, money handling, making change, goal-setting and others, Swinton said.
“While it may seem like people are just experiencing a tasty treat, the girls are getting some life lessons they can take with them,” she said.
Girl Scout Troop 64224, based at the Micah House, always sells a lot and recently received the first of the three shipments it expects to order, said Jenny Andersen, marketing and community development director at the shelter.
“To date, we have sold about 300 boxes,” she said.
This year, the troop will give a portion of its proceeds to Promise 4 Paws, a Council Bluffs senior dog sanctuary, Andersen said.
“For every five boxes they sell, the troop will donate $1 to Promise 4 Paws,” she said.
Troop 64224 is taking cookie orders online on the Micah House website at themicahhouse.org. It has scheduled a half-dozen pickup opportunities, with the first one running from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday. In the meantime, the troop’s five members will be packing orders into bags and boxes to get them ready, Andersen said. The remaining pickup times will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays Feb. 18, March 4 and March 25; from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24; and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Pickup will be at the east garage door behind the Micah House, 1415 Ave. J.