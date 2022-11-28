Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29: What you need to know to support your favorite causes

This year, Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29, and the community is encouraged to visit SHARE Iowa to find and support over 130 area nonprofits.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving and the biggest giving day of the year in the region.

In 2021, an “amazing” $2.3 million was raised in western Iowa for Giving Tuesday, according to a press release from the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. This, combined with donations made in the Omaha metropolitan area, totaled $5.5 million in Giving Tuesday support for our region.

SHARE Iowa, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, is a one-stop donation platform that launched in September 2022 to support the Community Foundation’s nine-county service area in western Iowa.

“SHARE Iowa is a key resource for our community members — far and wide — to connect to causes and communities they are passionate about,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to offer this dynamic tool to our nonprofits to engage their donors and supporters, especially during this season of giving, and Giving Tuesday 712 sponsored by our friends at TS Bank!”

This year, the Community Foundation has a $250,000 pool of funds for a 20% match on gifts to endowment funds within the foundation. The 20% match is on gifts up to $100,000 per fund, and after the pool is used, the match will go to 10%.

Nonprofit organizations with an endowment fund with the Community Foundation can have supporters donate directly to their endowment fund through SHARE Iowa.

Additionally, with the help of community members and small business partners, TS Bank is hosting two supply drives for Giving Tuesday.

The bank is collecting diapers to be delivered to area nonprofits and children’s hats and gloves for local elementary schools. Donations can be dropped off at any TS Bank location in the area.

TS Bank’s 43 Scott St. location in Council Bluffs will also be the heart for #GivingTuesday712. Community members who are interested in making donations to their favorite causes are encouraged to visit TS Bank on Giving Tuesday if they would like to have a check presentation and celebrate the culture of giving in western Iowa.

TS Bank prioritizes community reinvestment. Since 2007, it has made nearly $5 million in grants.

“Giving is one of our company’s core principles, and one we’ll always stand behind,” said Kelsey Stupfell TS Bank director of public relations. “We love seeing first-hand each community harness their local strength for positive change.”

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa is also hosting a Giving Tuesday celebration at Full Fledged Brewing, 40 Arena Way, Suite 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome to attend.

Donors are encouraged to visit SHAREiowa.org to find new nonprofits to support in addition to their favorite cause-based organizations.