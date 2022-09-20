 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grandparents raising grandchildren the focus for Connections AAA event

Connections Area Agency on Aging will hold a meet-and-greet for grandparents raising their grandchildren from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at Kirn Park, 102 Fifth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Connections supports people who care for their parents, spouses or others age 60-plus by providing information, resources and support and grandparents 55-plus who support their grandchildren, according to a press release from the agency.

Light refreshments will be provided, so it would be helpful but not required to register at connectionsaaa.tiny.us/GPMeet or call 800-432-9209, ext. 8116.

