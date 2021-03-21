104-year-old Council Bluffs woman who survived Spanish Flu pandemic gets her first COVID shot Saturday

A 104-year-old Council Bluffs woman received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, more than a century after she survived one of the deadliest global pandemic in recent history.

Velma McElderry was given the Pfizer vaccine at the Mid-America Center. Pottawattamie County Public Health hosts vaccination clinics at the venue as part of the state’s plan to prioritize different populations, with a goal of vaccinating every Iowan as quickly as possible.

McElderry was 2-years-old at the time of the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, an H1N1 virus that spread to an estimated 50 million people globally, including 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Entire families were wiped out in many parts of the world.

At the time of the Spanish Flu pandemic, McElderry and her family were living in Olmitz, a mining town south of Des Moines that ceased to exist once coal began to be replaced by oil, natural gas, and electricity. Olmitz was rural and small, with only about 500 people. Because of that, McElderry — then known as Velma Stodgel — felt more protected from exposure to the virus than residents in more populated areas across the state, said her daughter Sue Peters of Council Bluffs.