2020 Jennie Pink Out T-shirts available, theme is 'Nobody Fights Alone'

Pink is the perfect color for fall — and for Council Bluffs residents to unite with communities across Southwest Iowa in support of the annual Pink Out fundraising campaign for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation and its continuous work to provide mammograms in the fight against breast cancer.

“Council Bluffs is the home of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, its Cancer Center and its Breast Health Center, and its residents are acutely aware of the efforts the foundation takes on every year to ensure that uninsured and underinsured women have access to the often life-saving mammograms they need,” said Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy officer, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

The foundation wants the people who purchase and wear Pink Out T-shirts to know “we could not help so many women and families without their generosity,” Slevin said. “Buying and wearing the MJE Pink Out shirts is especially important with our annual in-person events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

People are encouraged to buy Pink Out T-shirts and participate in this year’s campaign, themed “Nobody Fights Alone,” by wearing the shirts every Friday in October. Shirts can be ordered by downloading a form on the foundation website, jehfoundation.org, or by calling the foundation at 712-396-6040.