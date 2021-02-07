2021 'Dance to the Beat' fundraiser still standing despite COVID-19

Since its inception in 2017, the annual Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital “Dance to the Beat” fundraiser has had increasing numbers of people twisting and shouting to the live rock music of Taxi Driver, a popular local band.
In fact, by 2020, the event had become so well-attended that last year it was moved to a larger venue, the Mid-America Center.
Dance to the Beat, which is put on by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, supports the hospital’s Cardiac Center and the JEF Cardiovascular Patient-Care Fund. Proceeds from the event support the Cardiac Center’s provision of potentially lifesaving treatment to area heart-attack and stroke patients.
For 2021, Dance to the Beat goes on, but given the COVID-19 outbreak in southwest Iowa, it will look quite different. Namely, this year’s celebration will be a free, virtual event featuring inspiring video testimonials from MJE cardiac patients, and educational presentations from physicians.
These will include a special video titled the “Heart of COVID,” which focuses current treatment options of patients who have battled the virus, and looks at the potential long-term health effects of COVID-19 on survivors.
“Naturally, we’d prefer to hold this year’s Dance to the Beat live and with the band. In the past, this has always been a great opportunity for us to connect in person with our patients, donors, and physicians” said Tara Slevin, MJE vice president and chief philanthropy officer. “However, no matter what it took, we were determined to adapt to current circumstances — to somehow ‘keep on dancing.’ So, in 2021, we’re asking that members of the community participate from the comfort of their homes.”
This year’s Dance to the Beat event will take place on Feb. 25, beginning at 7 p.m. Participants will be able to take part in an online auction. They can also help support our “Fund-a-Need” items through an online donation. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be used to cover the costs of patients’ medications, transportation, and rehabilitation services — or even help those receiving treatment defray everyday living expenses such as rent, utilities, and groceries.
“Dance to the Beat supports patients on their individual journeys to recovery, and hopefully, to good longer-term health,” Slevin said. “For example, funds raised will help the Cardiac Center cover the costs associated with treating uninsured patients. Additionally, these donations also help us acquire state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technologies.”
The Cardiac Center’s services include a cardiac-catheterization lab; heart-failure and congestive heart-disease programs; cardiac-rehabilitation services; and inpatient care.
Moreover, the hospital’s Chest-Pain Center offers round-the-clock comprehensive, time-critical care to patients with acute coronary symptoms.
Its dedicated team includes cardiologists; cardiac-care nurses; and other clinical professionals, all of whom partner with caregivers at other regional hospitals, and with area EMS personnel. The Cardiac Center’s staff also collaborates closely with the American Heart Association in support of the AHA’s national “Mission: Lifeline” initiative to reduce morbidity and mortality for cardiac patients.
“So, another simple but important goal of Dance to the Beat is that of building local public awareness,” Slevin said. “We want the residents of southwest Iowa to know that they don’t have to go to Omaha for first-class cardiac services, since MJE has a regional ‘Center of Excellence’ for cardiovascular health right here in Council Bluffs.”
The Cardiac Center is part of an advanced cardiology-services network that stretches throughout southwest Iowa and provides area patients with individualized procedures, treatments, and therapies, along with distributing medications aimed at preventing heart disease. It holds accreditations from prestigious national organizations such as the American College of Radiology, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, and the Joint Commission.
“Dance to the Beat is our annual fundraiser that helps the Cardiac Center continue delivering its outstanding care to local patients year after year,” Slevin said. “We invite the southwest Iowa community to join us virtually on February 25 for our 2021 celebration. And, like everyone, we’re very hopeful that next year, attendees will once again be able to dance the night away at an in-person event with Taxi Driver.”
To learn more about the 2021 version of Dance to the Beat, call the Foundation at 712-396-6040; follow the organization on Facebook; or visit jehfoundation.org (click on the event logo for additional information.) To donate auction items in support of this year’s event, or to become an event sponsor, contact Katie Kyker, director of development, at 712-396-7733 or via katie.kyker@nmhs.org.