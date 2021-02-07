2021 'Dance to the Beat' fundraiser still standing despite COVID-19

Since its inception in 2017, the annual Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital “Dance to the Beat” fundraiser has had increasing numbers of people twisting and shouting to the live rock music of Taxi Driver, a popular local band.

In fact, by 2020, the event had become so well-attended that last year it was moved to a larger venue, the Mid-America Center.

Dance to the Beat, which is put on by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, supports the hospital’s Cardiac Center and the JEF Cardiovascular Patient-Care Fund. Proceeds from the event support the Cardiac Center’s provision of potentially lifesaving treatment to area heart-attack and stroke patients.

For 2021, Dance to the Beat goes on, but given the COVID-19 outbreak in southwest Iowa, it will look quite different. Namely, this year’s celebration will be a free, virtual event featuring inspiring video testimonials from MJE cardiac patients, and educational presentations from physicians.

These will include a special video titled the “Heart of COVID,” which focuses current treatment options of patients who have battled the virus, and looks at the potential long-term health effects of COVID-19 on survivors.