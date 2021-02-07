2021 Shamrock Shuffle on for March 18 with some changes

Registration is open for the Shamrock Shuffle. The 712 Initiative’s annual 5K fun run in downtown Council Bluffs will take place March 13.

The unique St. Patrick’s Day themed 5K is now in its eighth year, but faces a “unique” set of challenges it has never encountered before.

“We’ve worked with regional race professionals and our partners to come up with a plan for a safe and fun event,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events at The 712 Initiative. “With a slightly different set up this year we are able to host the run and give participants options to choose from that make them feel most comfortable.”

Registrants have the choice between participating in-person or virtually this year. To help minimize crowd size there will also be limited size starting waves.

There will be no block party this year due to current safety regulations, but Loadstar Pizza Truck and few other vendors will be at the finish line for people to enjoy as they cool down. Multiple businesses on the 100 Block will also have food and drink specials tied to the event.

The nonprofit has created a COVID-19 social contract that all participants must fill out prior to the event. The agreement requires attendees to maintain social distancing and wear masks during the event.