30-minute walk challenge Oct. 7 with 712 Initiative

If you’re looking for a reason to exercise, The 712 Initiative is hosting a virtual walk on Oct. 7 to promote health and fitness.

The event, 1,007 Person Health Walk Challenge, was made in coordination with Iowa’s Healthiest State Walk, with the Healthiest State Initiative. This initiative focuses on making Iowa the healthiest state by working within the community and individuals to improve happiness and health.

“When we recently learned about the walk we decided it was a great opportunity to challenge the community to get active,” said Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations for The 712 Initiative. “Especially given how impactful our #5kFridays have been since it first launched in April.”

The goal for the event is to have 1,007 people signed up to walk for 30 minutes. Everyone who signs up is committed to completing a 30 minute walk sometime throughout the day.

“While the goal is a bit audacious, Council Bluffs is a community made up of more than 60,000 people so we feel that getting 1,007 signed up is totally doable,” Kent said in the release. “This is something a person can accomplish on their lunch break or even broken up throughout the day. Whatever time and place fits their schedule.”