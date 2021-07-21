A dozen lots of Chantix recalled

People using Chantix to try to quit smoking should be aware of a recall of 12 lots of Chantix (Varenicline) tablets announced Monday.

Pfizer is recalling two lots of Chantix 0.5 mg tablets, two lots of Chantix 1 mg tablets and eight lots of a Chantix kit of 0.5 mg/1 mg tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitrosovarenicline, above the Pfizer-established Acceptable Daily Intake level, an advisory from the FDA stated.

Long-term ingestion of N-nitrosovarenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication, the bulletin stated. The health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity in varenicline.

Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.

To date, Pfizer has not received any reports of adverse events that have been related to this recall.

Recommendations: