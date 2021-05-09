'Above and beyond': Kaestner balances personal and professional goals while helping patients

Kaestner’s hours away from Methodist are as full and as rewarding as those at work. She is currently in the process of helping plan her June wedding to Christopher (Chris) Dornbusch, a maintenance electrical engineer for a data center. When her already busy schedule allows, Kaestner said she enjoys crafting, woodworking and Nebraska sports.

Kaestner is also enrolled at Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha where she is working on a master of science in nursing with a focus on informatics.

Nursing informatics is the specialty that integrates nursing science with multiple information and analytical sciences to identify, define, manage and communicate data, information, knowledge and wisdom in nursing practice. Informatics is a field of nursing that incorporates nursing, computer and information sciences to maintain and develop medical data and systems to support the practice of nursing and to improve patient care outcomes.

The goals of the informatics specialty are to prevent harmful treatment and prescriptions errors, improve patient record retrieval, improve accuracy for health insurance administration and to further safeguard stored patient information.