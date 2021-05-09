'Above and beyond': Kaestner balances personal and professional goals while helping patients

Going “above and beyond on a daily basis” has endeared Ashley Kaestner to patients and peers alike at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs with Dr. Thomas McElderry.
A native of Gibbon, Nebraska, she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Following her graduation, she worked at a family practice in Lincoln, Nebraska, before coming to Methodist Physicians Clinic about a year and a half ago.
Her positive work ethic also garnered her a nomination as a nurse who should be recognized for her contributions to the practice and Dr. McElderry’s patients.
Kaestner was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
Although she describes herself simply as Dr. McElderry’s floor nurse, her nomination pointed to her as the heart of the Methodist team. The person who nominated Kaestner wrote: “She keeps everything running smoothly and goes above and beyond on a daily basis. She is a pleasure to the patients as well as all of her peers. You know you can always count on her.”
“It makes me feel overwhelmed,” Kaestner said of her nomination for recognition.
Kaestner’s hours away from Methodist are as full and as rewarding as those at work. She is currently in the process of helping plan her June wedding to Christopher (Chris) Dornbusch, a maintenance electrical engineer for a data center. When her already busy schedule allows, Kaestner said she enjoys crafting, woodworking and Nebraska sports.
Kaestner is also enrolled at Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha where she is working on a master of science in nursing with a focus on informatics.
Nursing informatics is the specialty that integrates nursing science with multiple information and analytical sciences to identify, define, manage and communicate data, information, knowledge and wisdom in nursing practice. Informatics is a field of nursing that incorporates nursing, computer and information sciences to maintain and develop medical data and systems to support the practice of nursing and to improve patient care outcomes.
The goals of the informatics specialty are to prevent harmful treatment and prescriptions errors, improve patient record retrieval, improve accuracy for health insurance administration and to further safeguard stored patient information.
As with the health care industry as a whole, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a number of changes to Kaestner’s work at Methodist Physicians Clinic. Hours were cut back initially as Methodist Health System limited patient visits to minimize the spread of the virus. To help treat patients with respiratory symptoms that mirrored the symptoms of some patients who tested positive for COVID-19, Methodist Physicians Clinic opened a respiratory clinic at its Risen Son clinic location as well as at multiple locations throughout the Methodist Health System organization.
She said much of the current effort at Methodist Physicians Clinic is focused on working with patients whose on-going medical care was limited by COVID patient visit restrictions.
“The clinic utilized telemedicine during the last year to care for our patients when most did not want to come into the clinic because of the pandemic and other health concerns,” Kaestner said. “I was trained how to utilize telehealth and get it set up so our providers could still have appointments with the patients. I became a ‘go to’ person if there was an issue getting a telehealth visit set up or if a patient or provider were having difficulties.”