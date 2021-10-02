All Care Health Center receives more than $560K for improvements

“Our health centers and health care providers have taken on more than they knew would ever be asked of them during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Axne, a Democrat who represents a district that includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa, said in the release. “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, these centers will be able to modernize their facilities so they can meet today’s new and pressing public health challenges. I’m glad to see the money I voted for being distributed in Iowa so we can expand access for COVID-19 testing, treatments, and vaccinations and create more equitable access to health care systems during this challenging time.”