All Care Health Center receives more than $560K for improvements
All Care Health Center receives more than $560K for improvements

20201127_new_allcare_2 (copy)

All Care Health Center staff members check in patients inside the clinic on Nov. 24, 2020.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Rep. Cindy Axne recently announced $9,486,451 in American Rescue Plan funding for improvements at three Iowa health centers in the 3rd District through new awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Included among the centers is All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs.

The awarded money will strengthen primary health care across the United States, and advance health equity and health outcomes in medically underserved communities, including through projects that support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination, Axne’s office said in a release.

“Our health centers and health care providers have taken on more than they knew would ever be asked of them during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Axne, a Democrat who represents a district that includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa, said in the release. “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, these centers will be able to modernize their facilities so they can meet today’s new and pressing public health challenges. I’m glad to see the money I voted for being distributed in Iowa so we can expand access for COVID-19 testing, treatments, and vaccinations and create more equitable access to health care systems during this challenging time.”

All Care Health Center will receive $567,419. Axne’s office noted health care centers can use this funding for COVID-19-related needs, including constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance pandemic response, and purchasing new equipment to support telehealth technology, mobile medical vans and more.

