Alzheimer's Association redesigns walk around COVID-19 pandemic

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is now the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website. Almost two-thirds of the patients are women.

This year, it is expected to cost the United States $305 billion.

In 2019, more than 16 million caregivers provided an estimated 18.6 billion hours of unpaid care valued at more than $244 billion to Alzheimer’s patients, the website stated.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Sept. 26, but it will look a little different this year, said Marsha Williams, development manager.

“We’re not obviously meeting in a large gathering this year because of COVID,” she said. “We’re just asking people to walk with family, friends, small groups and walk on trails, tracks — whatever they’d like. We’re just not doing it together due to the pandemic.”

Thirty-eight teams with a total of 120 members have registered for the walk, according to the website. So far, participants have raised $26,706 toward the goal of $47,000.