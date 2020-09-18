Alzheimer's Association redesigns walk around COVID-19 pandemic

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is now the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website. Almost two-thirds of the patients are women.
This year, it is expected to cost the United States $305 billion.
In 2019, more than 16 million caregivers provided an estimated 18.6 billion hours of unpaid care valued at more than $244 billion to Alzheimer’s patients, the website stated.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Sept. 26, but it will look a little different this year, said Marsha Williams, development manager.
“We’re not obviously meeting in a large gathering this year because of COVID,” she said. “We’re just asking people to walk with family, friends, small groups and walk on trails, tracks — whatever they’d like. We’re just not doing it together due to the pandemic.”
Thirty-eight teams with a total of 120 members have registered for the walk, according to the website. So far, participants have raised $26,706 toward the goal of $47,000.
Teams will walk individually, but the opening ceremonies will be online at 10 a.m. and can be viewed by walk participants by clicking on the link http://act.alz.org/CBWalk and logging in to Mainstage (you have to be registered to log in). Participants will begin walking at 10:15 a.m.
Normally, the event includes a Promise Garden Ceremony when participants raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Participants raise a blue flower if they have Alzheimer’s or another dementia, yellow if they are supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, purple if they have lost someone to Alzheimer’s, orange if they support the cause or a white Promise Flower to represent the first survivor.
The prerecorded video will include photographs of local residents holding flowers with an explanation of why they are holding a particular color, Williams said. Artificial flowers in the colors used in Promise Garden ceremonies will be on display from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the grass near the River’s Edge Pavilion at the edge of Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.
“Our event this year is touchless, so people in the community are welcome to drive by and view the Promise Garden at Tom Hanafan,” Williams said. “I’m excited to see who drives by and honks as we’re at the Promise Garden.”
She added that staff would not accept donations during the event.
In anticipation of the walk, CountryHouse Residence, a memory care facility, will offer lunch to go from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 in its parking lot at 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd., according to Tiffany Yakes-Starr, senior living consultant. Hog Stop BBQ will serve pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni and cheese and a cornbread muffin at CountryHouse.
The lunch is compliments of CountryHouse, but donations will be accepted. All of the donations will be given to the Alzheimer’s Association to support its fundraising efforts for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be the following day. Those who donate $20 or more will receive a free bandanna that says “CountryHouse Residence/#endalz. Walkers are invited to wear the bandanna when they walk and share a photo with CountryHouse Council Bluffs on Facebook (@CountryHouseCouncilBluffsIA).
Those who do will be entered in a drawing, and CountryHouse will make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in the name of the winner. Post the photo using the hashtag #CountryHouseForACure.
Those interested in picking up a lunch are advised to RSVP to Yakes-Starr at tyakes-starr@countryhouse.net.
