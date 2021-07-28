American Red Cross: 'emergency need' for blood donations

There is an “emergency need” for blood donations, the American Red Cross said in a press release Tuesday.

The organization’s severe blood shortage has continued as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries increase.

“The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year,” the press release stated. “The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage.”

All blood types are needed, but especially type O, which is down to a one-day supply, it stated.

As an incentive, all people who donate from Aug. 1-15 will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. All August donors will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.