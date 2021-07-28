American Red Cross: 'emergency need' for blood donations

There is an “emergency need” for blood donations, the American Red Cross said in a press release Tuesday.
The organization’s severe blood shortage has continued as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries increase.
“The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year,” the press release stated. “The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage.”
All blood types are needed, but especially type O, which is down to a one-day supply, it stated.
As an incentive, all people who donate from Aug. 1-15 will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. All August donors will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 can still donate, but knowing the name of the vaccine manufacturer is important in determining donation eligibility.
Donors need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID. They can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of donation from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:
Cass County
Aug. 4 — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Center, 805 Main St., Anita
Crawford County
Aug. 3 — 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 113 S. 14th St., Denison
Harrison County
Aug. 11 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., West Harrison High School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin
Mills County
Aug. 2 — 12-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 Second St., Glenwood
Aug. 5 — 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood
Pottawattamie County
Aug. 3 — 12-6 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs
Aug. 6 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
Aug. 7 — 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs
Aug. 12 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Broadmoor River Park, 20 S. 41st St., Council Bluffs
Aug. 13 — 12-6 p.m., Firefighters Hall, 1827 S. Eighth St., Council Bluffs
Aug. 15 — 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 3304 Third Ave., Council Bluffs
Aug. 10 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Dewitt Community Building, 404 Potter St., Macedonia