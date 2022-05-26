 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Red Cross offers special reward for a lucky June blood donor

Red Cross Says Blood Shortage Is Worst in a Decade

With the release of Baz Luhrmann’s new film, “Elvis,” it’s time to get the fever.

The American Red Cross is offering an Elvis-themed prize to people who donate blood – in June.

That means, come June, it will be now or never.

It’s extremely important for the Red Cross to maintain a stable blood supply during the summer travel season, the organization reminded. And after all, blood donors rock!

Elvis himself was a blood donor and left a legacy of generosity and community service, according to a press release from the Red Cross. In June, blood donors have an opportunity to rock and roll up a sleeve and help save lives.

Everyone who donates in June will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to Graceland, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House (not the Heartbreak Hotel) and an Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland (no blue suede shoes required). The package also includes a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar – for which people definitely have a burning love.

In addition, those who come to donate in June will receive a $5 egift card to a merchant of choice (terms apply; visit rcblood.org/elvismovie).

To leave your own lifesaving legacy, don’t be cruel: Schedule an appointment to donate in June (if you don’t, you ain’t nothing but a hound dog). To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All Red Cross blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels needed to potentially help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Mills County

June 3 -- 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood

June 8 -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., United Church of Christ, 109 N. Walnut St., Glenwood

Page County

June 10 -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Essex City Hall, 412 Iowa Ave., Essex

Pottawattamie County

June 3 -- 12:30-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs

June 8 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland

June 9 -- 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

June 10 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs

June 10 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Country House Residence, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs

June 11 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2303 Butler, Council Bluffs

June 11 -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., McClelland Town Hall, 117 Main St., McClelland

June 14 -- 12-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

NC Medicaid expansion gets serious attention from Senate GOP

NC Medicaid expansion gets serious attention from Senate GOP

North Carolina Senate Republicans are strongly considering legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. The idea is contained in a summary of a wide-ranging health care access measure being discussed by state senators. The Associated Press obtained the summary. Such legislation would mark an extraordinary turnabout by Senate Republicans set against expansion for a decade. Senate leader Phil Berger said last year he was now open to expansion, which is a top priority for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. House Speaker Tim Moore said last week he'd be surprised if expansion could be approved before the legislative session ends around July 1.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

