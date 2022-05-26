American Red Cross offers special reward for a lucky June blood donor

With the release of Baz Luhrmann’s new film, “Elvis,” it’s time to get the fever.

The American Red Cross is offering an Elvis-themed prize to people who donate blood – in June.

That means, come June, it will be now or never.

It’s extremely important for the Red Cross to maintain a stable blood supply during the summer travel season, the organization reminded. And after all, blood donors rock!

Elvis himself was a blood donor and left a legacy of generosity and community service, according to a press release from the Red Cross. In June, blood donors have an opportunity to rock and roll up a sleeve and help save lives.

Everyone who donates in June will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to Graceland, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House (not the Heartbreak Hotel) and an Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland (no blue suede shoes required). The package also includes a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar – for which people definitely have a burning love.

In addition, those who come to donate in June will receive a $5 egift card to a merchant of choice (terms apply; visit rcblood.org/elvismovie).

To leave your own lifesaving legacy, don’t be cruel: Schedule an appointment to donate in June (if you don’t, you ain’t nothing but a hound dog). To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All Red Cross blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels needed to potentially help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Mills County

June 3 -- 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood

June 8 -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., United Church of Christ, 109 N. Walnut St., Glenwood

Page County

June 10 -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Essex City Hall, 412 Iowa Ave., Essex

Pottawattamie County

June 3 -- 12:30-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs

June 8 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland

June 9 -- 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

June 10 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs

June 10 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Country House Residence, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs

June 11 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2303 Butler, Council Bluffs

June 11 -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., McClelland Town Hall, 117 Main St., McClelland

June 14 -- 12-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

