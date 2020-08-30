 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ameristar donates over $6,000 to CHI Health Mercy
0 comments

Ameristar donates over $6,000 to CHI Health Mercy

Only $5 for 5 months
20200830_new_ameristar

Ameristar Casino and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs representatives pose for a portrait holding a $6,300 check that the casino donated to benefit the hospital’s behavioral therapy garden on Wednesday. From left, Kristie Easton-Mahan, Brandon Smith, Joy Bookout, Woody Mitchell, John Goforth, Abby Jares, Denise McNitt, Ryan Bandt, Kathy Capobianco-Jones, Heather Davis, Anthony Ashby, Jason Haas and Chad Hannan.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Ameristar Casino and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs representatives pose for a portrait holding a $6,300 check that the casino donated to benefit the hospital’s behavioral therapy garden on Wednesday.

Heather Davis, vice president of human resources at Ameristar, said the donation came from three months of collecting money from casino employees and guests.

Stations around the case encourage guests to donate unwanted slot machine tickets, chips or even cash to support the Ameristar Cares program.

Davis said they’ve raised more than $15,000, which was spread across three different organizations, including CHI Health Mercy, over the past nine months. She said the casino is currently raising money for Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs over the next three months.

From left, Kristie Easton-Mahan, Brandon Smith, Joy Bookout, Woody Mitchell, John Goforth, Abby Jares, Denise McNitt, Ryan Bandt, Kathy Capobianco-Jones, Heather Davis, Anthony Ashby, Jason Haas and Chad Hannan.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Optimism grows for emergency coronavirus vaccine use in 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert