Ameristar donates over $6,000 to CHI Health Mercy

Ameristar Casino and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs representatives pose for a portrait holding a $6,300 check that the casino donated to benefit the hospital’s behavioral therapy garden on Wednesday.
Heather Davis, vice president of human resources at Ameristar, said the donation came from three months of collecting money from casino employees and guests.
Stations around the case encourage guests to donate unwanted slot machine tickets, chips or even cash to support the Ameristar Cares program.
Davis said they’ve raised more than $15,000, which was spread across three different organizations, including CHI Health Mercy, over the past nine months. She said the casino is currently raising money for Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs over the next three months.
From left, Kristie Easton-Mahan, Brandon Smith, Joy Bookout, Woody Mitchell, John Goforth, Abby Jares, Denise McNitt, Ryan Bandt, Kathy Capobianco-Jones, Heather Davis, Anthony Ashby, Jason Haas and Chad Hannan.
