Apartments at Graceview Courtyard to more than double with new addition

Construction has begun on an addition to Immanuel Communities’ Graceview Courtyard at 1681 College Road in Council Bluffs.

The project will more than double the number of apartments at Graceview from 56 to 121, according to a press release from Immanuel. The three-story independent living facility, billed as an affordable 55-plus active living environment, opened in 2020. The building contains a community room, wellness center and studio where residents can work on crafts, hobbies or an onsite computer and printer.

“It’s a great opportunity for seniors of the area,” said Connie Chisholm, director of communications for Immanuel.

“Graceview Courtyard Phase II is an affirmation towards our commitment to developing affordable senior housing,” said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. “Affordable senior housing continues to be in high demand throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Expanding our not-for-profit community in Council Bluffs will offer area seniors more opportunities for affordable housing with the quality service and amenities Immanuel is known for.”

The expansion will add 65 apartments, more indoor common and service spaces and additional outdoor living spaces, including walking paths, raised garden beds and a bocce ball court, the press release stated.

With the completion of the addition in late spring 2023, the facility will encompass 116,796 square feet and offer 121 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency units and designs aligned with Immanuel’s commitment to the needs and well-being of seniors.

Immanuel owns and operates 14 retirement living communities in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. In 2018, the organization acquired its first community in Iowa, The Shores in Pleasant Hill, just outside of Des Moines. Graceview Courtyard is the organization’s second community in Iowa.

Immanuel Pathways PACE, opened on North 16th Street in Council Bluffs in 2012, offers all-inclusive care for the elderly. The Council Bluffs facility served as the model for facilities that Immanuel opened in Des Moines as well as in Omaha.

Since 1887 Immanuel has served aging adults in 16 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on 11 campuses. Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Nebraska. The Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents, and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to nonprofit, charitable 501©(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel’s service-centered mission.

