Area schools return to full time as COVID-19 outbreaks taper off

Students at Heartland Christian School will resume full-time attendance Monday after six days of remote learning prompted by a COVID-19 case and corresponding exposure concerns.
This time, students will be required to wear masks when they cannot social distance, Executive Director Larry Gray said Friday. The plan was approved by the school board on Oct. 5.
“We worked with the health department to come up with the best plan to keep HCS students in class learning, which is the best form of learning experience,” Gray said. “We will continue to make adjustments and will get back to ‘normal’ as soon as possible.”
Fremont-Mills Community School District, which switched to remote on Sept. 21, also plans to resume full-time in-person learning Monday. Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community School District, which went to remote learning on Sept. 28, returned to school Oct. 6, but high school students have been following the hybrid model rather than attending full time. That’s because almost 30% of the high school students needed to quarantine, according to Superintendent Darin Jones. On Monday, everyone will return full time.
“We are excited to be back and ready to see all of our students,” he said. “We planned to play football tonight (Friday), as our events were able to restart this past week. Unfortunately, Tri-Center has had some positive cases and (is) unable to play us tonight. We have been unsuccessful in finding a different opponent for a game later this weekend.”
COVID-19 cases remained low this week at schools in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Community School District had 11 active cases among students and seven among staff, as of Friday, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer. Lewis Central Community School District again had five or fewer cases at each of its buildings, Superintendent Eric Knost said.
