ARPA money will help fund upgrades at both of Council Bluffs' hospitals

Facility upgrades at Council Bluffs’ two hospitals are closer to reality, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funds from Pottawattamie County.

The teams at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs have worked tirelessly and courageously to care for and protect patients since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, together caring for thousands of people battling the virus.

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors recently granted Jennie and Mercy $500,000 each for major facility upgrades, according to a joint press release from the hospitals.

At Jennie Edmundson, the grant will go toward a comprehensive technology upgrade and expansion of telemetry monitoring throughout the hospital. Telemetry is the specialized monitoring of patient vital signs, such as heart rate and rhythm, blood pressure, blood oxygenation and temperature.

“The pandemic brought us together like never before, and I have been continually inspired and humbled by the support of our partners throughout southwest Iowa,” said David Burd, president and CEO of Jennie Edmundson. “This is just another example of that support. These improvements will help us continue to offer our friends and neighbors the highest quality care — right here in Council Bluffs.”

CHI Health Mercy’s project will involve a relocation and expansion of its Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center to care for patients suffering from long COVID, the press release stated. Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has seen a 20% increase in demand for cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services. The upgrade will roughly double the program’s capacity, allowing it to provide more than 6,500 patient sessions annually.

“This project will be truly transformational for our community’s health by reimagining cardiovascular and pulmonary care in the light of COVID-19,” said Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Mercy. “It also will address many of the most prevalent and persistent health issues facing Pottawattamie County, including heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity.”

This $1 million total allocation was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors.

John Bracker, CHI Health Mercy’s hospital community board chair, said the grants’ positive effects will be felt well beyond hospital walls.

“This generous disbursement will do more than just support our two institutions and the combined 110,000 patients they serve annually,” he said in the press release. “Regionally, CHI Health Mercy and Jennie Edmundson are major economic presences and two of our largest employers. So, the county’s commitment really represents a major investment in our community’s future well-being and quality of life.”

The renovations are expected to have lifespans of at least 10 to 15 years, so they will result in significant long-term improvements in both hospitals’ patient-care quality and capacity.

“The ARPA funds effectively represent major lead gifts for both planned hospital projects, as each upgrade is estimated to cost more than $2 million,” said Tara Slevin, Jennie Edmundson’s chief philanthropy officer. “Jennie Edmundson and CHI Health Mercy continue to collaborate to raise the remaining financial support necessary for the projects. We’re in continuing conversations with the City of Council Bluffs about potential funding opportunities, and we’ve submitted a grant proposal to Rep. Cindy Axne’s office for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. We’re also exploring opportunities for potential support from various local funders.”

“Approving this ARPA proposal was the right thing for us to do, and it was the right time for us to do it,” said Board member Brian Shea, who introduced the funding proposal. “Since early 2020, Jennie Edmundson and CHI Health Mercy have been fighting this pandemic relentlessly — doing their absolute best to care for and protect everyone in the community — so they really deserve this support. I sincerely appreciate that everyone on the County Board approved this request, since this makes it very clear that as local officials, we recognize the exceptional work that’s constantly being done by our two local hospitals.”

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.