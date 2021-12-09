BAM CrossFit brings new fitness experience to Council Bluffs

“More than a gym” is the slogan for Council Bluffs’ new CrossFit gym -- BAM CrossFit -- which held a ribbon cutting this past Friday.

BAM CrossFit, 7 S. Fourth St., got its names from its founders -- Brooke Hubbard, Angie Long and Melinda Schultz. Since opening on Oct. 3, the gym now has over 70 members.

“We want to take our strengths and put them together for the better,” Hubbard said. “We challenge our members, but also give them the support they need.”

All new members -- whether new to CrossFit or not -- have to take the Foundation 101 class. The class covers CrossFit basics as well as safety around the gym including proper form on squats, barbell movements, how to do a box jump or step up and more.

“This way when members come to join a class for the first time they are familiar with the coaches and versed with movements,” Hubbard said.

Classes offered at BAM include CrossFit, Olympic lifting/powerlifting, HIIT class, teen CrossFit, youth CrossFit and open gym anytime a class is going on. Classes are offered at 5, 6 and 9 a.m.; noon; and 4:30, 5:30 and 6:15 p.m.

Members must sign up for a class online at bit.ly/3dtwDT6 before the class begins. Personal training is also available for members.

“My sole purpose with opening BAM CrossFit is to help people realize their own potential, achieve things they never thought possible and foster a safe and healthy environment for all,” Schultz said.

Schultz is an occupational therapist as well as a CrossFit trainer. She has a passion to see people age well, Hubbard said, and a lot of classes focus on that aspect.

The gym has members from 10-years-old to over 60-years-old and all workouts are scaled to fit the needs of each member. Long said that BAM has given her the opportunity to continue to share her love of movement with all ages.

“There is so much we can do to help ourselves, and at BAM we can be the catalyst to helping kids and adults of all ages to seek a higher level of life for ourselves,” Long said.

The gym offers free community classes on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m. The classes focus on getting people back into the gym with more of a HIIT style class. There is no barbell, easier movements that most can do and other things like sit-ups and pushups -- which can be modified to your fitness level.

The gym is all about community Hubbard said, so the founders choose a local nonprofit every two months to donate to. Donations are accepted through the free community classes over the weekend.

At the end of December all donations will be donated to the Council Bluffs Chapter of the First Responders Foundation. Only cash and Venmo (@BAMCrossFit) donations will be accepted.

There are multiple monthly membership options:

Normal rate, unlimited classes - $135 a month

Part time, 3 classes a week - $99 a month

Teen and youth - $60 a month

There is also a VIP membership for active military, first responders, medical professionals and educators where there is a hero discount applied -- bringing the monthly membership cost down to $120.

For more information visit bam-crossfit.com/ or email bamcrossfit.ia@gmail.com.

“BAM is the dream I have been working for,” Long said. “I am so excited to continue growing with the Council Bluffs community.”

