Blood donors needed to maintain supply

As the COVID-19 wears on, it’s important to maintain a good blood supply, according to the American Red Cross.
“We won’t forget the past 12 months,” said Josh Murray, regional communications director. “And we won’t soon forget how American Red Cross blood donors and volunteers stepped up so selflessly to help others in need during a time of such uncertainty. For patients facing a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait.”
There is an ongoing need for blood donors – especially those with type O blood – to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments, a press release from the Red Cross stated.
March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. To show its gratitude to those who support the agency’s lifesaving mission, the Red Cross will give people who donate blood from March 15-26 a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, the press release stated. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The tests will help the Red Cross identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Results from the antibody tests will be available in one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, according to the press release, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 or younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app.
Upcoming opportunities to donate blood in southwest Iowa include the following:
Cass County
March 17 – 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Atlantic High School, 1201 E. 14th St., Atlantic
March 31 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Community Center, 805 Main St., Anita
Harrison County
March 17 – 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Boyer Valley High School, 1102 Iowa Ave., Dunlap
March 18 — Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St., Logan
March 18 – Noon to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 33 Seventh St., Woodbine
March 30 – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., West Harrison High School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin
Mills County
March 31 – 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood
Montgomery County
March 17 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Viking Center, 501 Elliot, Stanton
March 22 – 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1101 E. Summit, Red Oak
March 24 – Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 207 S. Third Ave., Villisca
Pott. County
Council Bluffs:
March 15 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Loess Hills Platelet Donation Center, 705 N. 16th St.
March 19 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway
March 22 – 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Loess Hills Platelet Donation Center, 705 N. 16th St.
March 25 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kanesville Alternative Learning Center, 207 Scott St.
March 25 – 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92
March 29 – 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Loess Hills Platelet Donation Center, 705 N. 16th St.
March 18 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Treynor High School, 103 E. Main, Treynor
March 29 – Noon to 6 p.m., Neola Community Center, 110 Fourth St., Neola
March 31 – 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverside High School, 18997 Highway 59, Oakland
Shelby County
March 16 – 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 1104 Morningview, Harlan
March 24 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Boniface Parish Center, 305 Duren St., Westphalia
March 29 – 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elk Horn Lutheran Church, 4313 Main St., Elk Horn