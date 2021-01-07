Bluffs woman, Jennie Ed implore women to get back on track with mammograms

Donna Elliff acknowledges that prior to her last, life-saving mammogram, she was like so many other women in regard to her breast health.

She’d occasionally complete self-checks, and sometimes get into the doctor -- not every year though. Heading into her early 60s, however, she decided it was a good move to schedule an examination with Methodist Jennie Edmundson, even though she didn’t feel any lumps or irregularities.

In August 2019, through a mammogram a lump was found in one of Elliff’s breasts. It was still in Stage 1, but if she hadn’t made the decision to visit the hospital she said she fears the situation would have been much worse.

“I’m just so glad I went in, because they caught it early and it was curable,” Elliff said. “I still had to go through hell, but I’m still here, and that mammogram was so important because it was able to detect it and then I was able to treat it.

“So I am a huge advocate of having them done.”

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jennie Ed representatives said they -- and numerous other health care professionals around the country -- noticed a decline in the number of women completing breast examinations.

