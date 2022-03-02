Case of bird flu identified in rural Pottawattamie County Tuesday

Local officials were notified Tuesday of a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Pottawattamie County.

The virus had infected a non-commercial, backyard flock of chickens and ducks in a rural part of the county and resulted in the death of several chickens, according to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management. The site is not part of the commercial food supply chain and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, poses a low risk of transmission to humans.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the situation at the identified site was contained and being monitored, according to the agency. There were no concerns related to human health, and no other sites had been identified as having an exposure at that time.

Officials from Emergency Management, Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office were briefed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Tuesday, a press release from Emergency Management stated. IDALS has worked directly with the site to mitigate potential spread of the virus and will continue to monitor the site and area. The Iowa Department of Public Health and PCPH will monitor the individuals who were in contact with the flock to rule out any potential of bird-to-human transmission regarding this case. The CDC reports that there have been no detected human cases from this type of bird flu in the United States.

“Local, state and federal plans developed to respond to these kinds of incidents are being implemented, and there is no immediate public health or food-related safety concern at this time,” said Doug Reed, director of Emergency Management.

IDALS is the lead agency for HPAI and other foreign animal disease responses, the press release stated. Local officials will provide support to the state-led event, as needed or requested.

Domestic poultry with highly pathogenic avian influenza may display the following symptoms, according to IDALS:

Severe lethargy

Severe difficulty breathing

Blood-tinged discharge from eyes or beak

Unfeathered skin appearing blue on the head, comb and wattle (and snood in turkeys)

Swollen combs, wattle or shanks

Decreased food and water intake

Decreased egg production

Deformed or shell-less eggs

Sudden death

A lab test is needed to identify avian influenza. Anyone who suspects that birds they are caring for have bird flu should contact a federal or state animal health official immediately.

Bird flu usually does not infect people. However, rare cases in people have been reported, according to IDALS. Infected birds shed the virus in their saliva, mucous and feces. Human infections can happen when enough virus gets into a person's eyes, nose or mouth or is inhaled. This is why everyone should practice proper biosecurity when around birds.

For more information on avian influenza in people, contact the Iowa Department of Public Health or visit idph.iowa.gov.

Poultry producers, residents with backyard poultry or bird flocks and the public can find more information, updates and resources at https://pcema-ia.org/hpai.

