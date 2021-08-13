CHI doctors: Young children at risk; vaccines may be OK'd for 5 and older in October

It may be months before COVID-19 vaccines are approved for use in young children, a CHI Health physician said Friday during a Zoom session with reporters.

That is a concern for many, with the Delta variant surging and schools opening soon.

“Children 5 and older may get emergency authorization in early October,” said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan. “We certainly encourage anyone who is old enough to get vaccinated.”

Vivekanandan said that young children are vulnerable to infection and are affected by the Delta variant.

Dr. David Quimby, also of CHI Health, said the combination has made some schools’ efforts to open for fall short-lived.

“We are seeing schools in other areas of the country (who have opened already), and some have had an immediate shutdown,” he said.

Said Vivekanandan, “One of the best tools we have to prevent this is masking and good hand hygiene. I think keeping kids in school and keeping schools open is very important, because they need to be in school.”