CHI doctors: Young children at risk; vaccines may be OK'd for 5 and older in October

It may be months before COVID-19 vaccines are approved for use in young children, a CHI Health physician said Friday during a Zoom session with reporters.
That is a concern for many, with the Delta variant surging and schools opening soon.
“Children 5 and older may get emergency authorization in early October,” said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan. “We certainly encourage anyone who is old enough to get vaccinated.”
Vivekanandan said that young children are vulnerable to infection and are affected by the Delta variant.
Dr. David Quimby, also of CHI Health, said the combination has made some schools’ efforts to open for fall short-lived.
“We are seeing schools in other areas of the country (who have opened already), and some have had an immediate shutdown,” he said.
Said Vivekanandan, “One of the best tools we have to prevent this is masking and good hand hygiene. I think keeping kids in school and keeping schools open is very important, because they need to be in school.”
If children are attending a school that does not have a mask mandate, parents should still have them wear masks — and try to emphasize that as a parent, she said. An Iowa law passed during the 2021 legislative session bars local government bodies from passing mask mandates.
Widespread masking in schools last year helped limit the spread of not only the coronavirus but other common viruses that usually do not cause such a serious illness, Vivekanandan said. She noted that RSV and influenza were much less pervasive than usual among school-age children last year.
“But this year, we’re having already a lot of RSV,” she said.
If parents are concerned about symptoms their child is showing, Quimby advised them to have the child tested.
“If your child has some of these symptoms, you can’t tell what it is, so it’s best to have them tested,” he said.
Some tests can detect multiple viruses, including the coronavirus, RSV, influenza and others, he said. In some cases, COVID-19 can be treated on an outpatient basis with monoclonal antibodies.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses, according to the FDA. In May, the FDA authorized the emergency use of an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds) with positive test results who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, the agency announced.
Tests have shown that masks do not decrease a person’s oxygen level, Vivekanandan said. However, they are still not recommended for children younger than 2.
She recommended washing cloth masks at the end of the day or having some extras and switching to a clean one after a day.
Vivekanandan said she expects the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 to continue to increase and thinks there will be another surge in about three weeks. A surge usually lasts about eight weeks, she said.
Said Quimby, “I believe our hospital capacities will be OK.”
Hopefully, overburdened health care workers will be resilient enough to get through the next surge, he said.
According to the Douglas County (Nebraska) Public Health Department, which reports numbers for a coalition of hospitals including the Council Bluffs hospitals, as of the most recent reporting — from Thursday — medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy, with 242 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 60 beds available. There were 121 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 36 of them receiving adult intensive level care.
Two pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals. Pediatric beds are at capacity, mostly due to an RSV outbreak.