CHI Health Mercy Hospital heart care beat national guidelines last year

CHI Health Mercy Hospital beat national guidelines for door-to-balloon time last year when receiving heart attack patients with complete blockages in their coronary arteries, or STEMIs, according to data from the Council Bluffs Fire Department shared by CHI Health.

In 2022, CBFD EMS crews transported 19 patients with STEMI symptoms to area hospitals. Eleven of them were taken to CHI Health Mercy Hospital, and 10 of them were determined to have blockages and were taken to Mercy’s catheterization lab.

“When someone’s having a heart attack, they have an artery that is completely occluded; so the sooner you can get that opened up, the better,” said Dr. Terrence Slattery, a CHI cardiologist. “We call it ‘time is muscle.’ The longer the (heart) muscle is without blood flow, the more likely it is to become scar tissue.”

A faster response means preventing lasting damage to the heart and improving the patient’s ability to recover.

For Mercy, the average time from first medical contact to balloon last year was 78.2 minutes — well below the national guideline of 90 minutes.

A lot of the credit should go to the Council Bluffs EMS crews, Slattery said.

“EMS has done a remarkable job,” he said.

CBFD ambulances are equipped with EKG monitors, so they can check a patient on the way to the hospital and call the emergency room, where staff can relay the information to the cardiologist in the cath lab, Slattery said.

Once the patient is found to have a blockage, they are given medication, prepped for the cath lab and blood is drawn for lab tests, he said. Once they reach the cath lab, a sheath is inserted into a blood vessel, which is injected with dye and X-rayed to show if there is a complete blockage and where. If there is, a stent is generally inserted to keep the artery open.

