CHI Health offering free blood pressure checks

CHI Health Priority Care and Quick Care clinics are offering free blood pressure checks to the community. Nebraska’s largest health care system, with clinic locations in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, is providing the service because many have delayed health care due to COVID-19.

“We know our patients have been putting off regular visits to their doctors in light of the pandemic which can potentially cause known health conditions to worsen and unknown conditions to surface. Blood pressure is a good indicator of your overall health and can help identify areas of concern,” said Darcy Jones, PA-C, CHI Health.

Here is a list of the CHI Health Priority Care locations in Council Bluffs offering free blood pressure checks:

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (may vary by location)

CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine: 3135 W. Broadway

CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine: 1288 Valley View Drive