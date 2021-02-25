CHI Health offering free blood pressure checks

CHI Health Priority Care and Quick Care clinics are offering free blood pressure checks to the community. Nebraska’s largest health care system, with clinic locations in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, is providing the service because many have delayed health care due to COVID-19.
“We know our patients have been putting off regular visits to their doctors in light of the pandemic which can potentially cause known health conditions to worsen and unknown conditions to surface. Blood pressure is a good indicator of your overall health and can help identify areas of concern,” said Darcy Jones, PA-C, CHI Health.
Here is a list of the CHI Health Priority Care locations in Council Bluffs offering free blood pressure checks:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (may vary by location)
- CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine: 3135 W. Broadway
- CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine: 1288 Valley View Drive
To receive a free blood pressure check, people can visit the front desk of any CHI Health Priority Care or Quick Care during regular business hours. No appointment is needed. Masks are required to enter the facilities. Blood pressure checks will be provided by a trained provider in a private space. A card recording the date and blood pressure numbers along with educational materials will be also provided. If further attention is needed, participants can talk through next steps with the provider.
“Our goal is to make the blood pressure check quick and convenient with knowledgeable staff ready to provide support and answer questions,” Jones said. “Equally important, especially during the pandemic, is providing a safe environment from the spread of infection.”
CHI Health’s facilities prioritize safety with masking and social distancing policies, as well as stringent cleaning and disinfection efforts.
“If people are forgoing the medical care they need because they are worried about contracting COVID-19 at our locations, I want to put those concerns to rest,” Jones said.