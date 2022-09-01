CHI Health opens Psychiatric Immediate Care Center in Council Bluffs

CHI Health has opened a Mercy Council Bluffs Psychiatric Immediate Care Center at 801 Harmony St., Suite 202.

The center was launched in mid-August to serve clients who are experiencing a mental health crisis but may not qualify for hospital admission, according to a press release from CHI Health. The staff held an open house Wednesday.

There is a need for clinics that can provide timely mental health services, said Scott Halverson, clinic administrator.

“There’s just not enough behavioral health providers,” he said. “Our goal is to schedule people for an appointment here within 24 to 48 hours.”

Wait times at most behavioral health clinics have gone up — especially since the pandemic started, said Dr. Larisa Che, psychiatrist at the PICC. At this time, professionals at the center can generally see patients the same day.

“Removing obstacles and providing patients with the care they need in a moment of crisis can make all the difference,” she said. “In addition to completing a behavioral assessment, we are also able to address internal and external barriers to treatment and link them to other services that can help.”

The center is also staffed by a mental health therapist and two behavioral health navigators. Che and the therapist do assessments, and the navigators can help connect patients to someone who can address their long-term needs. If they need long-term therapy, they will probably be referred to a therapist at the CHI Health Mercy Psychiatric Associates Clinic, which is just upstairs in Suite 302.

The center’s purpose is not to provide emergency care to patients, Halverson said.

“If they are suicidal, they should go to the nearest ER,” he said.

Nearby CHI Health Mercy Hospital has beds available for behavioral health patients, Halverson said.

CHI Health has behavioral health specialists at its Valley View and West Broadway clinics who can provide a bridge to treatment by conducting assessments and referring patients to a facility where they can find ongoing care, he said. The Valley View clinic also has a co-located therapist who can do long-term therapy.

Primary physicians and hospitals often refer people to the PICC, but patients can self-refer by calling the CHI Health Information and Referral line at 402-717-HOPE. Family members or providers can also call that line to refer someone. After a brief screening, the patient can set up an appointment at the PICC.

The Mercy Council Bluffs Psychiatric Immediate Care Center was made possible through an Impact Grant from the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region, which allowed CHI Health to expand and create a welcoming space. The PICC includes additional office space and a large group/community room. This is CHI Health’s third PICC, with additional locations at CHI Health Immanuel and Lasting Hope Recovery Center in Omaha.