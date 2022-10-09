 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Children's Square celebrates renovation of children's emergency shelter

  • 0

Children’s Square USA held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate completion of a $250,000 renovation of its children’s emergency shelter.

“This is a fantastic day for Children’s Square and an even better day for the children we serve,” said Phil Taylor, chief administrative officer.

The project was sponsored by the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region and the Variety Children’s Charity, he said.

The project included a new roof, floor coverings, paint, therapeutic furniture, lighting and kitchen appliances, according to a press release from the organization.

The work was designed to help children entering the shelter to feel safe, the press release stated.

“The therapeutic design will help to reduce the impact of trauma and provide a homelike environment for the children who are in our care,” said Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square. “The emergency shelter is the only program meeting the emergency needs of children in southwest Iowa through short-term care for children ages birth through 17.”

People are also reading…

“It’s just lightened things up and made it more homey for our children,” said John Holland, chief program officer.

The shelter serves children who are found alone or are referred to Children’s Square by the Iowa Department of Human Services, Holland said. The children attend public school, and the Children’s Square staff helps them with their homework and takes them on field trips.

“We try to keep things as normal as possible,” he said.

The open house was part of a yearlong celebration of Children’s Square’s 140th anniversary.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said, “After 140 years, there’s still a tremendous need in the community. We appreciate all they do.”

Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, complimented Children’s Square president and CEO Viv Ewing for her leadership.

“We’re so fortunate to have her in that position,” he said. “Thank you for all you do.”

The shelter can house up to 15 children from infants to 17-year-olds, Ewing said. Stays range from a week to 10 months. Even if a child’s family is identified, they will stay for a period of time.

“If they’re here, we know the family needs help,” she said. “So before they go back home, we make sure that family gets what they need. We want to make sure that child goes back to a stable home.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fox News veteran Trace Gallagher gets night anchor job

A Fox News Channel original, Trace Gallagher, will take over as anchor of the network's newscast that airs at midnight on the East Coast. Gallagher replaces Shannon Bream, who recently took over the “Fox News Sunday” show. Gallagher, who has worked mostly as a news reporter at Fox, has been with the network since its inception in 1996. He's based in Los Angeles, and the show will air from Fox's LA studios. He'll take over in his new job on Oct. 3. The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic are among the stories Gallagher has covered recently

Vitamin Supplements May Help People With Cystic Fibrosis

Vitamin Supplements May Help People With Cystic Fibrosis

MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 160,000 people around the world have cystic fibrosis, and supplementing with vitamins C and E could help reduce the damaging inflammation in their lungs, according to new research.

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Gut Microbes Could Play Role in HIV Infection

Gut Microbes Could Play Role in HIV Infection

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Could key differences in the trillions of bacteria found in the human gut actually affect the risk of becoming infected with HIV? A small, new study suggests the answer may be yes.

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Treatments Compared for Pediatric-Onset Multiple Sclerosis

Treatments Compared for Pediatric-Onset Multiple Sclerosis

THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More patients with pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (POMS) are free of new or newly enlarging (N or NE) T2 hyperintense lesions with dimethyl fumarate (DMF) versus interferon β-1a (IFNβ-1a) treatment, and the annualized relapse rate is lower with DMF, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in JAMA Network Open.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert