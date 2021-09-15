Chiropractic clinic finds new home in CB

Pott. County Sports & Family Chiropractic in Council Bluffs recently moved its location to 15 State St., right off the 100 Block.

Owner and chiropractor Nate Wiechmann said he’s excited about having more space and everyone on 100 Block and in the community has been more than supportive with the transition of the business.

“Our neighbors here are great and very supportive,” he said. “We are excited to be in a more central location in Council Bluffs.”

Wiechmann opened his first location in Oakland in 2016 and then opened a second location in Council Bluffs in 2019.

"I wanted to expand the business to serve more people in the Pottawattamie County area," he said.

Through his practice he treats a wide variety of patients from infants to seniors, high school athletes, collegiate athletes, powerlifters, crossfitters and others. With the added space, he was able to add a squat rack and will be able to treat more specific areas with active athletes, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}