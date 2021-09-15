Chiropractic clinic finds new home in CB

Pott. County Sports & Family Chiropractic in Council Bluffs recently moved its location to 15 State St., right off the 100 Block.
Owner and chiropractor Nate Wiechmann said he’s excited about having more space and everyone on 100 Block and in the community has been more than supportive with the transition of the business.
“Our neighbors here are great and very supportive,” he said. “We are excited to be in a more central location in Council Bluffs.”
Wiechmann opened his first location in Oakland in 2016 and then opened a second location in Council Bluffs in 2019.
"I wanted to expand the business to serve more people in the Pottawattamie County area," he said.
Through his practice he treats a wide variety of patients from infants to seniors, high school athletes, collegiate athletes, powerlifters, crossfitters and others. With the added space, he was able to add a squat rack and will be able to treat more specific areas with active athletes, he said.
Services offered at the clinic include chiropractic services, bio electro magnetic energy regulation therapy, chiropractic adjustments, manipulation, class IV laser therapy, cupping therapy, dry needling, fascial movement taping, functional medicine, functional movement screens, ionic foot bath, McKenzie Method of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy, nutritional counseling, rehabilitative/corrective exercise, sports physicals, TheraGun, soft tissue therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).
Pott. County Sports & Family Chiropractic Council Bluffs location is one of the few providers in the metro area that offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
“The hyperbaric oxygen chamber will close and create a pressurized chamber that’s four times more than the atmospheric pressure,” Wiechmann said. “The chamber will pressurize, then generate oxygen so the pressure expands the oxygen gas as it adds 95 to 98% oxygen into the chamber to where (the person) is inhaling that into the lungs and going straight to the blood to increase oxygen in the body.”
The Mayo Clinic notes Benefits from this therapy include reducing pain and inflammation, promoting new tissue growth, improving blood flow, healing damaged brain cells as well as many others.
“It can really speed up the recovery time for a wide variety of injuries," he said.
Scheduling can be done online at bit.ly/3z5Hk6F or by calling 712-249-8231. For more information visit pcsfchiropractic.com.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Sept. 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. to celebrate the new location. There will be treats from Mad Ox Bakery and refreshments from Nutrition 712 available.