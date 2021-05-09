'Compassionate Care': For 45 years, Colburn has been there for her patients

Colburn completed her schooling at Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing, and then got her bachelor’s degree at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Jennie Edmundson’s School of Nursing closed in 1997.

“I actually have a passion for patient care,” Colburn said. “I just believe that any patient that comes into our facility, should always be treated with respect, dignity and that we need to treat them with excellent care.”

Colburn provided that excellent patient care with the person who nominated her — that person was suffering from mental illness.

“I wanted my life over and she saved me,” the nominator wrote. “I came to her to quit my job and then I was going to end my life.”

Colburn got them in touch with a psychiatrist, who helped them with their medication needs. They say they’re now “back to themselves.”

“She is not a psych nurse but she knew what to do those horrible eight months ago,” the person wrote. “She cared about me like she does her patients and it really meant a lot.”

Since starting as a nurse aid, Colburn said she has grown a tremendous amount in her career. Her compassion is something patients will never forget about her, and for some, she’s a role model.