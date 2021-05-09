'Compassionate Care': For 45 years, Colburn has been there for her patients

Mary Jane Colburn has worked for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 45 years, and throughout that time, she has made impacts both professionally and personally.
When Colburn started at Jennie Edmundson, she was a nursing assistant. She then became an LPN, then RN and kept moving up until she was a director of the fourth floor. The fourth floor is mainly orthopedic, oncology and general surgery.
Colburn fell in love with nursing when her mom was a nursing assistant at Jennie Edmundson.
“She used to sneak me into the hospital as a kid,” she said. “I would make the beds, and this and that on the unit.”
One day her mom said, “Don’t be a nurse aid like me, be a nurse.”
That’s when it clicked — Colburn wanted to be a nurse.
Colburn was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
A former patient nominated Colburn, and wrote:
“She gives her heart to her patients and employees. She makes sure all needs are met, as well as all compassionate care standards.”
Colburn completed her schooling at Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing, and then got her bachelor’s degree at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Jennie Edmundson’s School of Nursing closed in 1997.
“I actually have a passion for patient care,” Colburn said. “I just believe that any patient that comes into our facility, should always be treated with respect, dignity and that we need to treat them with excellent care.”
Colburn provided that excellent patient care with the person who nominated her — that person was suffering from mental illness.
“I wanted my life over and she saved me,” the nominator wrote. “I came to her to quit my job and then I was going to end my life.”
Colburn got them in touch with a psychiatrist, who helped them with their medication needs. They say they’re now “back to themselves.”
“She is not a psych nurse but she knew what to do those horrible eight months ago,” the person wrote. “She cared about me like she does her patients and it really meant a lot.”
Since starting as a nurse aid, Colburn said she has grown a tremendous amount in her career. Her compassion is something patients will never forget about her, and for some, she’s a role model.
Of course, her staff is always there by her side to help her with patients. She said she feels like she’s making a difference when she leads her staff to give excellent patient care.
“I have really excellent staff,” she said. “They work so well together and have beautiful teamwork.”
While at work, she tries every day to see every patient, and when she’s in patient rooms with her staff, she make’s sure her staff is doing everything correctly.
Her standards are very high and she makes sure that her team’s are too.
Colburn describes herself as “old school,” meaning she carries the high standards she learned in nursing school and applies that standard with patients every day.
Throughout the years, changes have been made in nursing, but Colburn said something that never changes is patient care.
“Patients who come in and are drug overdosed or something else, we cannot judge those patients,” she said. “We need to take care of them like everyone else, and I tell my staff that every day.”