Connections AAA to offer stress-reducing class for family caregivers

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer “The Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers” at two different times this fall.

Those interested can choose between 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 21 through Nov. 16 or 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 21 through Nov. 16, according to a press release from Connections.

The class meets nine times over that period, with each session being 90 minutes.

“The Stress-Busting Program” is designed to improve the quality of life of family caregivers and help caregivers manage their stress and cope better with their lives. The program teaches caregivers the following:

The impact of stress on your health and how it relates to caregiving

How to deal with stress through relaxation techniques and problem solving

How to care for yourself while providing better care for your loved one

Caregivers who have completed this program feel significantly lower stress, depression and anxiety and are able to enjoy a better quality of life, the press release states. They have also experienced improvement in their ability to relax, manage stress and feel better about themselves.