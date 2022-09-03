 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connections class aims to help caregivers deal with stress

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer The Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers.

The program is designed to improve the quality of life of family caregivers and help caregivers manage their stress and cope better with their lives.

The online (via Zoom) program consists of nine weekly 90-minute sessions. The class will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 20 through Nov. 15. The program is conducted in a small group setting with two trained group facilitators. Participants are provided a variety of resources, including a handbook, which covers class content.

The Stress-Busting Program teaches participants:

The impact of stress on your health and how it relates to caregiving

How to deal with stress through relaxation techniques and problem solving

How to care for yourself while providing better care for your loved one

Caregivers who have completed this program feel significantly lower stress, depression and anxiety and are able to enjoy a better quality of life. They have also experienced improvement in their ability to relax, manage stress and feel better about themselves.

Connections Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Program supports people who care for their parents, spouses or others aged 60-plus by providing information, resources and support. For more information, please contact Jan Schnack, Family Caregiver Community Engagement Specialist at Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209, Ext. 8116 or JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org.

