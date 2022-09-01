 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Council Bluffs 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's scheduled for Sept. 24

  • 0
083122-cbn-news-alz-walk-p1

Angie Armstrong waves purple flags as she walks past the Promise Garden outside the River’s Edge Pavilion for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. This year's event is set for Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Joe Shearer, Nonpareil file photo

Saturday, Sept. 24 is a date to remember.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin with registration at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the River’s Edge Pavilion, followed by the walk at 10, according to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers — purple, yellow, blue and orange — represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.

“The Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a way for my hometown to show support for the 66,000 Iowa families, like my own, affected by having a loved one diagnosed with dementia,” volunteer and Certified Dementia Practitioner Jessica Duncan said in the press release. “This walk is a family-friendly, breathtaking experience that will make you want to come back every single year.”

People are also reading…

This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $45,000 at the Council Bluffs Walk. Last year, $34,000 was raised, and so far this year $15,000 has been raised, the press release stated. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, the press release stated. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades. Powell acknowledged that the Fed’s continued tightening of credit will cause pain for many households and businesses as its higher rates further slow the economy and potentially lead to job losses. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in the written version of a high-profile speech he is giving at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis. Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15. Until then, in-clinic abortions are allowed until 13 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Most women the clinics see are desperate. Some have been raped or have ectopic pregnancies. For others, birth control failed. Many fear telling family and friends. The Ohio clinic closes next month; Indiana's is likely to follow. But staff say they'll work to help as many patients as possible.

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus. The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions. Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional dose. CDC's advisers will debate that Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

You may be grinding your teeth and not even know it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert