Council Bluffs 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's scheduled for Sept. 24

Saturday, Sept. 24 is a date to remember.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin with registration at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the River’s Edge Pavilion, followed by the walk at 10, according to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers — purple, yellow, blue and orange — represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.

“The Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a way for my hometown to show support for the 66,000 Iowa families, like my own, affected by having a loved one diagnosed with dementia,” volunteer and Certified Dementia Practitioner Jessica Duncan said in the press release. “This walk is a family-friendly, breathtaking experience that will make you want to come back every single year.”

This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $45,000 at the Council Bluffs Walk. Last year, $34,000 was raised, and so far this year $15,000 has been raised, the press release stated. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, the press release stated. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.