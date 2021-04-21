Council Bluffs Public Library programs

Nancy Drew: The History of America’s Favorite Teen Sleuth
Leslie Goddard presents, “Nancy Drew: The History of America’s Favorite Teen Sleuth,” at the Council Bluffs Library on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
This presentation celebrates the 90th Anniversary of Nancy Drew and her work.
“If you grew up reading — or wanting to be — Nancy Drew, you are among the many that enjoyed this plucky girl detective,” a press release said. “Nancy Drew was the brainchild of publisher Edward Stratemeyer, and authored by many, including our own Iowan, Mildred Augustine, under the pen name “Carolyn Keene” who wrote many of the first 30 adventures.”
Goddard currently lives in Chicago, and has been discussing the topics of history for more than 15 years. She has a master’s degree in theater and museum studies as well as a Ph.D. from Northwestern University.
The Curious Case of the Bipolar Detective
Monica Schmidt presents “The Curious Case of the Bipolar Detective,” on May 3 at 6 :30 p.m.
“With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, as well as Mystery Month, we are happy to bring Monica virtually to our community for an exploration into the clinical world of Sherlock Holmes’s,” the release said.
Schmidt will discuss his mood swings throughout the 60 Holmes novels and stories. This presentation will educate participants about Bipolar Disorder. Schmidt is a mental health counselor with a specialization in substance abuse treatment in Iowa City.
These programs will be virtual, but guests can watch at the library in Meeting Room B, or from their own home over Zoom.
These programs are free to the public but reservations are required and can be made at 712-323-7553 ext. 132. Masks must be worn at all times in the library.