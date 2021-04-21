Council Bluffs Public Library programs

Nancy Drew: The History of America’s Favorite Teen Sleuth

Leslie Goddard presents, “Nancy Drew: The History of America’s Favorite Teen Sleuth,” at the Council Bluffs Library on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

This presentation celebrates the 90th Anniversary of Nancy Drew and her work.

“If you grew up reading — or wanting to be — Nancy Drew, you are among the many that enjoyed this plucky girl detective,” a press release said. “Nancy Drew was the brainchild of publisher Edward Stratemeyer, and authored by many, including our own Iowan, Mildred Augustine, under the pen name “Carolyn Keene” who wrote many of the first 30 adventures.”

Goddard currently lives in Chicago, and has been discussing the topics of history for more than 15 years. She has a master’s degree in theater and museum studies as well as a Ph.D. from Northwestern University.

The Curious Case of the Bipolar Detective

Monica Schmidt presents “The Curious Case of the Bipolar Detective,” on May 3 at 6 :30 p.m.