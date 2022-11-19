Council Bluffs woman shares her experience with pancreatic cancer

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and a Council Bluffs woman is speaking out to raise awareness of the disease.

Rita started the year off on a health kick. She joined the Charles E. Lakin YMCA and started seeing a personal trainer.

“Some friends and I signed up for a half-marathon,” she said. “I did some weight lifts” and other exercises.

In February, Rita started experiencing stomach discomfort — sort of like a pulled muscle.

“I love ice cream and, before I went to the doctor, I thought maybe I was becoming lactose intolerant,” she said.

Rita cut down on ice cream — her main dairy food — but continued to experience stomach discomfort. In May, she decided to see her doctor.

As it turns out, pain in the upper abdomen is a common symptom of pancreatic cancer, along with lack of appetite, feeling full and unexplained weight loss, according to her primary physician, Dr. Rachel Stearnes, who practices at Methodist Physician Clinic in Council Bluffs. When Rita’s lab tests came back out of range, they did an ultrasound.

“Within a week after that, we got called for a CAT scan,” she said.

After that, her doctor ordered a PET scan. On May 13, 2022, Rita was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — a relatively rare type of cancer.

“In 15 years and 2,210 patients, I’ve probably only had a patient with pancreatic cancer in a handful of cases,” Stearnes said.

Rita was shocked.

“I’d never guess that’s what I had,” she said.

She had just lost her brother to the disease on Dec. 31, 2021 after he battled it for 2 ½ years. He was seven years older and had talked about how he was exposed to fuels and emissions as an aviation technician in the Air Force and other chemicals while working at an agrochemical company for several decades, thinking that explained it.

“Dr. Stearnes did all the right things,” Rita said. “She asked all the right questions. She knew what she was looking for, and she was right.”

Risk factors for pancreatic cancer include family history, diabetes, age, smoking, obesity, alcohol abuse and chronic pancreatitis, Stearnes said. Sometimes, pancreatitis results from gall bladder problems — in which case the gall bladder is removed and the pancreatitis usually goes away.

Unfortunately, removal is not an option with the pancreas, Stearnes said.

“We can remove small parts of it, but we can’t remove the whole thing,” she said. “You can’t live without it.”

Doctors are still learning how to beat the disease, Stearnes said. It’s not as simple as screening people to catch it early.

“Unfortunately, for pancreatic cancer, there are no guidelines for screening,” she said. “Even if we find it earlier, it doesn’t make any difference for outcomes.”

Rita began chemotherapy on June 1 for her cancer, which had already spread to her bone marrow and liver. She received infusions of three chemo drugs every two weeks, with each treatment lasting three to four hours. She had her 12th treatment this past week, and now they are dropping one of the drugs, which was harsh.

“It’s hard on the bone marrow and hurts your platelets,” she said.

Rita will continue with the other two drugs and is now receiving monthly injections for bone cancer.

“I don’t have much pain — just side effects from the chemo,” she said.

Those may include nausea, loss of appetite, a metallic taste and neuropathy, Rita said. Still, the chemo has improved her quality of life and hopefully extended her life.

“It is very much my wish and hope to encourage people to readily consult with their health care provider regarding any symptoms they feel are not right,” she said. “Do not wait, thinking they will soon get better.”

For more information, visit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s website at pancan.org.