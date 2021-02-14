Dance to the Beat 2021 is a virtual event, but support it provides is real

About a week after the Bendorfs returned to their rural home along Highway 92 midway between Council Bluffs and Treynor, Bendorf’s son-in-law, Matt, offered to come and clear Bendorf’s driveway of snow. Bendorf’s daughter, Emily, said she would come along with the couple’s children, and they would all have dinner together.

Bendorf believes that was the first blessing.

“After dinner, I started to have a pain in my chest,” he recalled. “It wasn’t good. I started to get up from my chair and slumped back over.”

Emily immediately called 911. Lewis Township Fire and Rescue responded, and a paramedic who was nearby drove directly to Bendorf’s home.

“I really think if Emily hadn’t been there, what was happening might have gone unnoticed,” Bendorf said. “Judy was busy in the kitchen and I was in another room.”

After being placed in the ambulance, Judy telephoned their son, Eric. That, they say, was blessing number two.

“It just so happened to be the night of the annual medical staff meeting and dinner at Jennie Ed,” said Eric. “I was sitting in the cafeteria and nearby were Dr. Joseph T. Ayoub and Dr. Robert W. Armbruster, two of Jennie’s cardiologists. I told them my dad was on his way in.”