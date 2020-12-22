Delta Dental Foundation renews support of local oral health efforts

Family Inc. has received a $25,000 Ignite grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.

The grant is to support the Children’s Oral Health Coalition and Mobile Screening Unit.

It was part of $240,000 Delta has awarded to 12 organizations to improve the oral and overall health of Iowans, according to a press release from Delta Dental of Iowa. The grants are part of the foundation’s Ignite and Innovation grant programs that support programs that align with the foundation’s strategic areas of focus: education and advocacy, access and prevention and policy and research.

“The commitment shown by these nonprofits to Iowa’s overall health and wellness is inspiring, especially in the face of the pandemic where there are so many competing demands,” said Jeff Russell, president of the foundation in the press release. “The work of these nonprofits with support from public-private partnerships helps all Iowans become healthier through research, training, infrastructure investments and strengthening communities. Delta Dental remains committed to supporting innovative programs like these.”