Dementia Conversations Mini-Conference open to public

Mouse Study Points to Why Alzheimer's Affects Women More Than Men

The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is hosting its first Dementia Conversations Mini-Conference on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Room in Council Bluffs, 1900 Madison Ave.

The conference is centered around caregivers and families facing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and is free for all to attend.

Presentations will include:

• Dr. Lindy Fields, clinical neuropsychologist at Methodist Health System, on when families should take their loved one to the doctor for cognitive testing

• Shelly Otten, RN-BC, IALMP, CDP, Executive Director at CountryHouse Residence, on the four main types of dementia

• Patti Salvo-McGinn, MS, LMHC, LIMHP, mental health therapist and part-owner at Horizon Therapy Group, on caring for yourself as a caregiver

• Deborah L. Petersen, attorney and owner at Petersen Law PLLC, on legal considerations for families facing dementia

• Jessica Duncan, CDP, account executive at Angels Care Home Health, on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

• Marti Nerenstone, local attorney, on caring for her late wife throughout her journey with dementia

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.

To register or for more information visit alz.org/iowa or call 1-800-272-3900.

