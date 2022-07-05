Dementia informational program to be held Thursday

CountryHouse Residence, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd., will host Discovering the Different Types of Dementia on Thursday, July 14, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Join presenter Shelly Otten to learn about the most common types of dementia, some of the first presenting symptoms and about interventions that may help your loved one. After the presentation, attendees will take home dinner to-go.
Otten is the executive director of CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care in Council Bluffs and offers a wealth of experience in long term care, occupational health and acute care.
Space is limited. RSVP to Libby by July 11 at 712-355-8469 or lhiers@countryhouse.net.