Denison police chief back on the job after COVID-19

People should listen to the recommendations put out by Public Health, he said.

“I certainly encourage people to follow or consider those recommendations,” Schaffer said. “I would certainly ask that people follow anything that has been (made) mandatory.”

He hopes that no one has to experience what he experienced.

“I definitely don’t think it’s a hoax,” Schaffer said.

Some people may think it is a hoax because 85 percent of the people who contract the virus become only mildly ill – or may not have any symptoms at all, he said.

“I think those are the folks, when they get it like that they say, you know, this really isn’t that big a deal,” he said.

It is a big deal for the portion of the population that comes down with a severe case, he said.

“Fifteen percent are going to require some hospitalization because they are going to be more severely sick,” Schaffer said. “Five percent of those people are going to be critically ill.”

His son was sick for three or four days, but his wife was sick for about three weeks.

People need to take the precautions they feel comfortable with, he said.