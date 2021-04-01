Donuts for Dementia fundraiser helps raise funds and awareness for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer's

Donuts for Dementia was a fundraiser put together by Angels Care Home Health Council Bluffs with all proceeds benefiting the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Donors were able to thank local Council Bluffs health care teams by purchasing a dozen glazed Krispy Kreme donuts to show their appreciation.

The fundraiser raised around $600 during March and all proceeds go to the local walk, which will be held as an in-person event beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park. Angels Care Home Health serves homebound patients in Cass, Harrison, Mills and Pottawattamie Counties, but specifically wanted to bring awareness as they serve many dementia patients.

The idea for this fundraiser was created by Jessica Duncan, account executive at Angels Care Home Health Council Bluffs, and her want to support the Alzheimer’s Association as the 2021 Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s chairperson. Duncan also serves as an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer community educator, walk committee member, and advisory council member.