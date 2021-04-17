Drug Take Back date announced

Local residents are encouraged to dispose of unused and expired medications as part of Operation Medicine Cabinet.

The event is held annually in observance of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 at the Walgreens at 535 E. Broadway, according to a flyer from Promise Partners. Drop off on the west side of the store next to the drive-thru lane.

According to the “2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health,” 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, a press release from Promise Partners stated.

A majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

