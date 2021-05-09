'Earth angel': Getler makes impact on patient recovering from COVID-19

Dianna Getler, a registered nurse at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, is known for her encouragement and compassion with patients. Especially in the COVID-19 Critical Care Unit.
Since Getler was a child, she has dreamt about becoming a nurse. She finally had the opportunity to get her nursing degree when her two youngest kids were in high school, and her two oldest were in college.
Her kids are Breanne, Alyssa, Allan and Brett Getler.
She said she originally owned the Western Iowa Limestone rock quarry, so nursing is her second career in life.
“Nursing just wasn’t really an option in the beginning,” she said. “As time went on, it worked for me to be able to go back to school.”
She received her LPN at Iowa Western Community College in Harlan, and got her RN at Iowa Western in Council Bluffs.
“I love that I’m making a difference in people’s lives,” Getler said. “Through building those relationships with patients, it taught me the value of life.”
Gelter was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
A former patient who nominated Getler said they had been recovering for almost two weeks in the COVID-19 Critical Care Unit, and Getler was a joy and comfort to have around.
“She encouraged me to try to walk for the very first time in my room,” the nomination said. “Getler was very cautious and protective of my every step.”
She has worked at Jennie Edmundson for a total of two and a half years. After working there for a while, she decided to try some new things, but ultimately came back last fall. There is so much responsibility when you’re taking care of someone, she said. And since becoming a nurse, she feels she’s become more compassionate.
Her former patient agreed.
“Daily she filled me with that desire to keep getting better and improving my breathing,” the nominator wrote. “I told Dianna that she and the whole CCU team were all my ‘Earth Angels.’”
Getler said she remembers the person who nominated her, and the relationship they built.
“When you’re spending time with a patient day after day, it’s easy to build that relationship and trust with them,” she said.
Besides connecting with patients, Getler spends a lot of time connecting with her coworkers — who she says are family.
“I really enjoy the relationship I have with my coworkers,” she said. “You see them every day, and there’s a lot of teamwork and respect with one another.”
Getler said she is grateful for the nomination and plans to keep growing in her nursing career.
“Were it not for Jennie, the doctors, Getler and the whole team, I may not be here today,” the nominator said. “Thank you all once again.”