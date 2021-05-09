'Earth angel': Getler makes impact on patient recovering from COVID-19

A former patient who nominated Getler said they had been recovering for almost two weeks in the COVID-19 Critical Care Unit, and Getler was a joy and comfort to have around.

“She encouraged me to try to walk for the very first time in my room,” the nomination said. “Getler was very cautious and protective of my every step.”

She has worked at Jennie Edmundson for a total of two and a half years. After working there for a while, she decided to try some new things, but ultimately came back last fall. There is so much responsibility when you’re taking care of someone, she said. And since becoming a nurse, she feels she’s become more compassionate.

Her former patient agreed.

“Daily she filled me with that desire to keep getting better and improving my breathing,” the nominator wrote. “I told Dianna that she and the whole CCU team were all my ‘Earth Angels.’”

Getler said she remembers the person who nominated her, and the relationship they built.

“When you’re spending time with a patient day after day, it’s easy to build that relationship and trust with them,” she said.