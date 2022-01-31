Esupplementsales recalls product due to presence of undeclared tadalafil

Esupplementsales is recalling lot No. 2107 of Hard Dawn Rise and Shine capsules due to the presence of undeclared Tadalafil. Hard Dawn Rise and Shine capsules are marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement.

Tadalafil is an ingredient known as a phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitor found in an FDA-approved product for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of Tadalafil in Hard Dawn Rise and Shine capsules renders the product an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

Consumers with underlying medical conditions who take this product may experience serious health risks. For example, PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin), lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease often take nitrates.

To date, Esupplementsales has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

On Dec. 17, 2020, FDA issued a press release that warned consumers to avoid certain products found on Amazon, eBay and other retailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients.

Consumers that have Hard Dawn Rise and Shine capsules should stop using. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Esupplementsales is notifying its customers and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Christopher Green at 916-626-9275 weekdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. or by email at harddawn@yahoo.com. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online at fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.

For regular mail or fax, download form at www.fda.gov/medwatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

