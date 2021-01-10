Exploring Home: The best sledding around Council Bluffs

There are so many fun activities that come along with snow in the Midwest. From snowshoeing, building snowmen and snowball fights, there’s no reason to stay inside all season long.
One of my favorite winter activities is sledding, and I’ve put together a list of some of the best sledding in our area. Bundle up and hit the slopes!
Mt. Crescent Ski Area
Mt. Crescent, 17026 Snowhill Ln., Honey Creek, is the area’s top winter destination. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, they also have a sledding hill that is perfect for the whole family. Make an entire day out of it by grabbing lunch at the onsite grill and take a break next to a warm and cozy fire. For more information, visit their website, skicrescent.com.
Hitchcock Nature Center
Hike out to the Chute Trail at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek, for a day of sledding in the heart of the Loess Hills. Bring your inner tube, sled or saucer and you’ll be flying down a long trail that resembles a half pipe. This is a great option for older children and adults.
Fairmount Park
Located in the heart of Council Bluffs, Fairmount Park is a hilly and historic park that offers several spots to sled. The park transforms into a winter wonderland and is a paradise for adventure-seekers.
Big Lake Park
Big Lake Park is an ideal location for fishing and a lovely picnic during the summer, but during the winter it transforms into a great location for sledding. Located near the old baseball fields there is a great hill for sledding that has plenty of space for the kids to spread out.
Risen Son Christian Village
Looking for a steep hill for fast-paced sledding? Head out to Risen Son Christian Village! This popular spot is the ideal spot for a sledding race with your friends and family.
There are so many great sledding locations in Council Bluffs. Be sure to dress warmly, be respectful and have fun.