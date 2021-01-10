Exploring Home: The best sledding around Council Bluffs

There are so many fun activities that come along with snow in the Midwest. From snowshoeing, building snowmen and snowball fights, there’s no reason to stay inside all season long.

One of my favorite winter activities is sledding, and I’ve put together a list of some of the best sledding in our area. Bundle up and hit the slopes!

Mt. Crescent Ski Area

Mt. Crescent, 17026 Snowhill Ln., Honey Creek, is the area’s top winter destination. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, they also have a sledding hill that is perfect for the whole family. Make an entire day out of it by grabbing lunch at the onsite grill and take a break next to a warm and cozy fire. For more information, visit their website, skicrescent.com.

Hitchcock Nature Center

Hike out to the Chute Trail at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek, for a day of sledding in the heart of the Loess Hills. Bring your inner tube, sled or saucer and you’ll be flying down a long trail that resembles a half pipe. This is a great option for older children and adults.

Fairmount Park