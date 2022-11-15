FAMILY Inc. officials present awards to three local Oral Health Champions

FAMILY Inc. honored Heather Olson, Terri Lenihan and Dr. Edward Greer as Oral Health Champions during its annual awards ceremony on Oct. 20 at Holiday Inn & Suites in Council Bluffs.

Heather OlsonOlson has been a health associate with the Council Bluffs Community School District for 16 years and is currently serving at Hoover Elementary School.

“School nurses do so much more these days than take temperatures and bandage scraped knees,” said Liz Addison, director of FAMILY’s I-Smile program. “They know the kids in the building well, and they know the kids in the building who are in need or struggling at home even better. They have medications to dispense, blood sugars to monitor and mountains of immunization paperwork to go through.

“Heather has been an instrumental supporter of the I-Smile program since the beginning,” she said. “She helped us initiate the school-based sealant program (I-Smile @ School) in CBCSD and volunteers every year to chaperone students for Give Kids a Smile Day.”

She also started a schoolwide children’s oral health program at Hoover, collaborating with I-Smile to provide toothbrushes for each student during Children’s Dental Health Month, Addison said.

“Each year after Give Kids a Smile, Heather diligently follows up on the needs of each of her students. On several occasions, she transported and escorted students to the dentist herself to ensure students could receive their follow-up treatment. Heather really cares about her students.”

Terri LenihanLenihan, office manager at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, has been an Oral Health Champion most of her life, Addison said. She started her career in dentistry as a dental assistant 44 years ago and moved to the area from Ohio shortly afterwards.

“She was a part of planning the very first Give Kids a Smile Day held in Council Bluffs 15 years ago,” she said. “It started with just one practice and grew to what it is today. I always say I was lucky enough to inherit a well-established Give Kids a Smile program that I keep going. All of the credit goes to pioneers like Terri who were a part of establishing the program and growing its participation over the years.”

Lenihan has also volunteered for the Iowa Mission of Mercy, Oral Cancer Walk and Council Bluffs Service League. She has been a member of Metro Omaha Dental Office Leaders, American Legion Auxiliary and Abraham Lincoln High School JROTC booster club. She was one of the first members of the Children’s Oral Health Coalition and has been one of its most active supporters over the years.”

Lenihan is a Registered Dental Assistant and in 2007 became a Certified Dental Practice Management Administrator through the Dental Assisting National Board, according to Addison. In 2010, she became a Fellow of the American Association of Dental Office Managers and was voted Practice Administrator of the Year in 2017.

Her co-workers speak highly of her.

“She is a leader and always a cheerleader to the whole team,” one person said. “Terri is always kind and such a hard worker.”

“When I asked Terri herself what she most enjoys about her work, she told me she loves working with patients,” Addison said. “She finds it rewarding to help people keep or get their smile back — it can be life-changing for them.”

Dr. Edward GreerDr. Edward Greer of Loess Hills Dentistry was also honored. He began practicing dentistry 25 years ago and opened his private practice in 2000.

“Over the last several years in our area and across the state, we have seen a steep decline in providers accepting new Medicaid patients,” Addison said. “In a time when it has been the norm for more dentists to do the complete opposite, Dr. Greer and his staff opened up their schedule and their hearts to serving more kids with Medicaid coverage. I know it has not been without its challenges — you are facing a lack of providers to whom you can refer high-needs cases and very quickly had a growing waitlist, but you continue to prioritize I-Smile’s high-need referrals.

“We are grateful that Dr. Greer recognized a need in the community that he was born and raised in and saw an opportunity to do something to give back,” she said. “We recognize that he alone cannot solve this problem for the community — but at the same time, to be able to provide care to even one more child that would otherwise have to go without, you are making a difference in their life. We are so appreciative of you and your staff.”