Federal government awards grants to help with 'vaccine confidence'

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $98 million in grants to more than 1,980 eligible Rural Health Clinic Vaccination Confidence Program applicants.

That includes $3,367,972 allocated to rural health clinics in Iowa to support vaccination efforts as many communities face increased challenges caused by the Delta variant, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The funds will go to 68 rural health clinics to use to combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts.

The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration through the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence Program.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the press release. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”

