First babies delivered at Jennie Edmundson’s new newborns unit
First babies delivered at Jennie Edmundson's new newborns unit

First baby

Dr. Lori Platt, obstetrician/gynecologist; nurse Stephanie Thompson, RN; Ashley Nihsen, unit director; and nurse Amber Williams, RN, gather around Lindsay and her one-day-old son, Riggins, Thursday. Riggins was the first baby born in Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s new Women and Newborns Unit.

 Courtesy Methodist Health System

The first baby arrived in Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s new Women and Newborns Unit Wednesday after opening Tuesday — and four more followed, according to Dr. Lori Platt.

“We were busy yesterday,” she told the Nonpareil on Thursday. “We delivered five babies in 24 hours.”

Platt delivered the first one, a boy named Riggins, via Caesarian section at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to his mother, Lindsay. He was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

“It was so exciting,” Platt said. “It was such a great morning. Everybody was smiling.”

Lindsay has been seeing Platt for more than two years now, she said.

“I’ve been seeing her for all my prenatal care, and she’s the one who delivered my daughter,” who is now 19 months old, she said. “They treated us so well during our first delivery. They’re a close-knit group that takes care of their patients. We even had the same nurse we had for our daughter.”

Lindsay had some complications with that pregnancy, but this one went better. She was anticipating going home today (Friday).

“We had no complications this time,” she said. “Dr. Platt has caught every detail that could have caused a turn. It’s just kind of neat how on top of things she is.”

Lindsay chose Jennie because of her relationship with Platt, not the new unit — but she did enjoy the new facility.

“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “The old unit was nice, but this is definitely top-notch. And even (having) the first baby here, there were no kinks to smooth out.”

The fifth floor was completely remodeled to create the new Women and Newborns Unit, which replaced the previous one on second floor.

Said Platt, “It’s just nice for patients to really feel like Methodist Jennie Edmundson is really dedicated to the community.”

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation gave Lindsay a tote bag with several baby items, Lindsay said.

