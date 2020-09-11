Flu season looms: Area residents encouraged to get vaccinated

Though not directly correlated, Gartrell noted how both COVID-19 and influenza cause respiratory illness. Vulnerable populations, such as children and seniors, should get a flu shot as soon as possible, he said.

“We can surmise that they are two different viruses and that they both affect the body — causing some of the same symptoms — but that they work in different ways,” Gartrell said, referencing influenza and COVID-19. “So the thought is that if you get both of those infections at the same time, that the infection is going to be more likely to be severe and with a higher risk complications.

“We don’t know that for sure, but we know that you don’t want it (both).”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible to have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, with the agency noting “health experts are still studying how common this can be.”

According to the CDC, similarities between the respiratory illnesses include: