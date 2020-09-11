Flu season looms: Area residents encouraged to get vaccinated

As doctors worldwide scramble for a COVID-19 cure, local health professionals are imploring residents to capitalize on one protective measure already available: the flu vaccine.
And later this month and in early October, Bluffs-area residents can help protect themselves against certain strains of the influenza virus by simply rolling up to one of two locations in their vehicles and getting pricked in the arm without even opening their door.
This will be made possible through Methodist Physicians Clinic’s Drive-Thru Only flu shot program. The opportunity is being offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and Oct. 14 and 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Methodist Physicians Clinic Risen Son, 1001 Risen Son Blvd.
Shots are also available from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 and 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, 808 E. Pierce St.
Here’s how it works:
• Patients should call ahead for an appointment. At that time, their insurance information will be collected.
• At the time of their appointment, patients will have their ID checked and receive a flu shot from the comfort of their own vehicle.
• The clinic will bill the patient’s insurance, and self-pay patients will be billed by mail. No payment will be accepted at either clinic.
• The process of receiving the flu shot only takes a few minutes.
“I think it’s always important to get the influenza vaccine, but I think it’s even more important this year,” said Dr. Brian Gartrell, who practices family medicine at Methodist Physicians Clinic Risen Son. “There are several reasons for that. First, when you get the vaccine it can protect you from getting influenza.
“And if you get the vaccine and you don’t get influenza, it can protect others from getting influenza, too.”
Maria Sieck, public health administrator at the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department, said that peak flu season runs from October through January. She encouraged area residents to be proactive in regard to protecting themselves and others.
With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing — and still no vaccine available — Sieck said people should take preventative health measures when possible.
“I think the reason to get the flu vaccine is really just to protect yourself from getting the flu, right?” she said. “And in doing so, if you can protect yourself from maybe getting another virus that’s a respiratory virus, you will be doing yourself a favor.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health will start offering flu shots on Oct. 1.
Though not directly correlated, Gartrell noted how both COVID-19 and influenza cause respiratory illness. Vulnerable populations, such as children and seniors, should get a flu shot as soon as possible, he said.
“We can surmise that they are two different viruses and that they both affect the body — causing some of the same symptoms — but that they work in different ways,” Gartrell said, referencing influenza and COVID-19. “So the thought is that if you get both of those infections at the same time, that the infection is going to be more likely to be severe and with a higher risk complications.
“We don’t know that for sure, but we know that you don’t want it (both).”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible to have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, with the agency noting “health experts are still studying how common this can be.”
According to the CDC, similarities between the respiratory illnesses include:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
Differences the CDC said, include the fact that COVID-19 may include a change in or loss of taste and smell.
The drive-thru clinics provide a great opportunity to deal with influenza head on, Gartrell said.
“It’s very convenient, it’s very quick and there’s not a lot of hassle, like going inside, checking in and sitting in the chair,” he said. “It just makes it a lot more convenient, streamlined and easier for the patients.”
Additional opportunities for the flu shot are at Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in Council Bluffs. The shots, offered now and going forward during flu season, are free if covered by insurance.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
