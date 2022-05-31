Foundations support hospitals' efforts to give weary workers more resilience

Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennie Edmundson Hospital and CHI Health Mercy are acutely aware of health care workforce challenges.

The pandemic exacerbated a nursing shortage, and the hospitals -- like their peers nationally -- are facing staffing difficulties as caregivers leave the health care field altogether, the hospitals said in a joint press release.

But two local foundations are helping out.

Even before the pandemic, Jennie Edmundson and CHI Health Mercy were collaborating to improve the retention and resiliency of their current health care and support staff members. Over the last several months, their efforts received a boost, thanks to funding from the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund, a collaboration between the Iowa West Foundation and the Community Foundation of Western Iowa (formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation).

“Our commitment to retaining the workforce in our community extends to those in the health care industry who have endured immense challenges these past few years,” Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said in the press release. “The COVID-19 Response Fund was created to support efforts that met the challenges presented by the pandemic -- recovery included -- and this collaboration between our local hospitals is a prime example of addressing that need.”

“As our community battled COVID-19 and all of the issues surrounding this pandemic, we’ve been extremely fortunate to have two first-class health care providers,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “The dedication, expertise and amazing spirit of service that these two organizations continue to demonstrate is exemplary, and the foundation and our donors are honored to support their lifesaving work.”

The funding is helping the hospitals to support meaningful resiliency efforts -- identified by frontline staff, retention focus groups and leadership -- to retain current workers, the press release stated. Jennie Edmundson and CHI Health Mercy immediately put the funding to use by providing creative workforce solutions and holistic programming that includes ways to manage acute stress and prioritize self-care. Initiatives include a peer-to-peer nurse mindfulness program, massages, personalized self-care kits and music and pet therapy on the nursing floors and in support departments.

“As long-standing members of this community, both hospitals are extremely grateful for the support and collaboration at every level,” said Peg Helget, chief nursing officer for Jennie Edmundson. “The incredible show of support over the last three years means more to our staff than we can ever say.”

The retention initiatives, as well as efforts to honor staff members during National Nurses Week and National Health Care Week in May, were aimed at recognizing health care workers for their tireless efforts. Their commitment to care only shone brighter during the pandemic as they encountered waves of challenges.

Janaye Decker, an intensive care nurse at CHI Health Mercy, stepped forward to help develop a mindfulness program for her nursing peers, according to the press release. A few months into the pandemic, Decker realized she wanted -- and needed -- to be proactive about her mental health.

“I dove deep into self-development, and I am now a certified master mindset coach,” said Decker.

When the grant funds were awarded to the hospitals to focus on staff resiliency, Decker stepped forward to develop and lead an eight week mindfulness program for nurses in direct patient care. This program includes day and night shift nurses from intensive care unit, progressive unit, med-surg, emergency department and behavioral.

“The subconscious mind impacts our behavior and runs approximately 95% of our day, so I support my peers in increasing self-awareness to what lies beneath their patterning. Once we understand how we behave, we can then expand our window of stress tolerance by identifying ways to regulate our nervous system. My goal is to help my coworkers find a better work/life balance and I am grateful this funding has opened the door to supporting staff in this way."

The loss of life caused by COVID-19 has been particularly discouraging, even for health care workers with years of experience.

“There were several stretches with at least a patient death a day,” said Kyle Kreger, critical care unit director at Jennie Edmundson. “For our people, that’s always extremely difficult. As we look forward, we’re thankful for our local partners like the Iowa West Foundation, the Community Foundation and the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Service Region for their ongoing support. ”

Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care at CHI Health Mercy, said that efforts to retain staff members is a top priority.

“Our employees -- in every single department -- have battled tirelessly over the last two years and answered the call time and time again to provide the care our community needs,” she said in the press release. “If we start losing our younger employees, then we’re losing our next generation of health care workers. This funding helps ensure that we’re supporting our employees who have been fighting since day one by giving them the resiliency tools and training they need to weather this storm.”

